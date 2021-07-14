Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 74,092 Shares of Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) by 235.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,092 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Yunhong International were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yunhong International in the first quarter worth about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

Yunhong International stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13. Yunhong International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.