Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 106.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

