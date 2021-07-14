Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $336,000.

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

