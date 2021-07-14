Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

