Walleye Capital LLC Sells 8,670 Shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistas Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

