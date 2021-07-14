Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,460,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,920,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $991,000.

Shares of FOREU stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

