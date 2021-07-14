Walleye Trading LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Walleye Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 184,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVT opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

