Walleye Trading LLC Invests $256,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

