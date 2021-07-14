Walleye Trading LLC Invests $299,000 in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $21,580,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $14,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $13,625,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $7,849,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $7,485,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZUU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

