Walleye Trading LLC Trims Stock Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Walleye Trading LLC cut its stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCOAU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $7,121,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.