Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMG. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after buying an additional 208,251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.47. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

