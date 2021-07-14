Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.56. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.