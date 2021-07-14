Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.42.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $144.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.