WazirX (WRX) Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. WazirX has a total market cap of $304.06 million and approximately $29.88 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

