WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.40

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €5.40 ($6.35) and last traded at €5.10 ($6.00), with a volume of 15282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €5.22 ($6.14).

The firm has a market cap of $697.70 million and a P/E ratio of 40.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

