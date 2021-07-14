WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

WD-40 stock opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.87. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

WDFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

