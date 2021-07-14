Webflix Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $593.00 (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $31,205.53 and approximately $593.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Webflix Token has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,114,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Webflix Token Coin Trading

