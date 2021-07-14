Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.