Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Neutral

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WBT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Welbilt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

