Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.