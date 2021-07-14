Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

BE opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.94. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

