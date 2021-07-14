Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

