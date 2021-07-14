Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in United Rentals by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $314.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.64 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.