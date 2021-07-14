Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in J2 Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.45. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $145.55.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

