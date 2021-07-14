WELL (WELL) Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, WELL has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $68.71 million and approximately $395,960.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.08 or 0.00808093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005416 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

