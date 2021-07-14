Wells Fargo & Company Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $446.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $446.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.84.

NYSE DPZ opened at $485.68 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $491.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

