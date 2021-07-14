Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Boosted by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $87.96.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.81.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.