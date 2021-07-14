Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,289 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $212,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $87.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.