Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.13. Winpak shares last traded at C$37.84, with a volume of 25,009 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPK shares. CIBC lowered Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.51.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$284.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

