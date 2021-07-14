WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 320,625 shares.The stock last traded at $60.72 and had previously closed at $60.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRW. FMR LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.