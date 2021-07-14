Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Morgan Stanley

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WZZAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $64.50 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

