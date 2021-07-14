Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

WBA stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

