Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

XLRN opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

