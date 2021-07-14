Woodline Partners LP Decreases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 70.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129,042 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after buying an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after buying an additional 685,925 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

