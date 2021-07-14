Woodline Partners LP Has $4.92 Million Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,795 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.47% of Sutro Biopharma worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

