Woodline Partners LP Invests $4.24 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $206,186,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $98,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $84,860,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003 over the last 90 days.

RBLX stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

