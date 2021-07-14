Woodline Partners LP Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 392,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,003,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,242,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,162,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 912,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,575 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

