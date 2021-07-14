Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,673,887,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,386,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,444,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of ALHC opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

