Woodline Partners LP Takes $6.21 Million Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 420,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.40% of SunOpta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,962.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $150,367.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,346.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.