Workhorse Group Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after buying an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

