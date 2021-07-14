World Acceptance Co. (NYSE:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker Sells 1,592 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NYSE:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00.

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $163.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,609. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

