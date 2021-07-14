Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline stock remained flat at $$96.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24. Worldline has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.