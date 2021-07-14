WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.83

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.83 and traded as high as C$18.55. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$18.27, with a volume of 26,383 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIR.U shares. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.