Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $4,231,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

