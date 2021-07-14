X-CASH Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,997.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $38,997.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000908 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018640 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,141,159,113 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

