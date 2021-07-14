Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after buying an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after buying an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 311.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 310,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after buying an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, VP Taylor C. Kessel sold 3,120 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,030 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

