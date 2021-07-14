Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) VP Taylor C. Kessel Sells 3,120 Shares of Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) VP Taylor C. Kessel sold 3,120 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80.

Taylor C. Kessel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 9,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 168,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.