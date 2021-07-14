Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 1.40% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

XENE opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

