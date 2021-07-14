Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 933.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XERS stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $243.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

XERS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

