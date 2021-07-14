XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 23,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,599,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 31.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 712,300 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 290,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XL Fleet by 74.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 742,836 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter worth about $7,104,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

