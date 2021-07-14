XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 23,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,599,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on XL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46.
XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.